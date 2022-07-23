Rape probe: Freelance preacher remand extended

PETALING JAYA: A freelance preacher suspected of raping a 14-year-old girl will be remanded until next week after the Kuala Lumpur police took over the investigation of the case, NST reports.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Commissioner Azmi Abu Kassim said the suspect will be handed over to them today from their Selangor counterparts.

The preacher was arrested last week after he was believed to have been involved in the rape of a 14-year-old girl.

The case is being investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape and Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offenses Against Children Act 2017 for physical sexual assault on a child.