Rape suspect caught after 19 years – thanks to DNA data

PETALING JAYA: The police have arrested a 40-year-old man over a rape case that happened 19 years ago in Bagan Serai, Perak, after using DNA data to identify him, FMT reports.

Bukit Aman CID director Commissioner Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said the man was arrested on Thursday.

“Further investigations are ongoing and investigation papers will be referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers soon,” said Jalil, according to Harian Metro.

In April, the cops solved another case, also through the aid of DNA data.

A 40-year-old man was arrested over the rape of a 15-year-old girl which happened 12 years ago at a workshop in Sungai Pinang, Balik Pulau, Penang.