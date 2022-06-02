Rape suspect not a Kelantan FC player: TRW

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan FC today confirmed none of its players have been arrested over a rape case.

TRW Kelantan FC operations manager Qusmaini Noor Rosli confirmed this following an internal inquiry by the team’s top management.

“We (Kelantan FC) confirmed that no Kelantan FC players are involved or linked to this immoral issue,“ he said in a media statement today.

The statement was issued following a media report stating that a 28-year-old local league football player was arrested at Jalan Pantai Cahaya Bulan (PCB) here in connection with a rape case involving an 18-year-old girl.

Qusmaini said the Kelantan FC viewed seriously allegations by social media users against its players.

The Kelantan FC has identified some of the social media account owners concerned, he added. - Bernama