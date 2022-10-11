Rapid adds 40 free shuttle buses on Kelana Jaya LRT route: Wee

KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid Bus will add 40 free shuttle buses to carry affected passengers following the closure of 16 Light Rail Transit (LRT) train stations between Kelana Jaya and Ampang Park starting yesterday.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, in a post on his Facebook page today, announced the additional buses was through the collaboration of Smart Selangor and Mara Liner, with each providing 20 buses under their management.

“Currently, Rapid Bus provides a total of 83 buses to accommodate the high number of passengers. More than 120 buses are mobilised is to accommodate passengers on five routes as posted on Rapid KL’s social media,“ he said.

Wee also said he would visit the operation control centre (OCC) of the Kelana Jaya Line LRT after technical experts from the Thales Group in Canada and Singapore arrived in Malaysia today to conduct an inspection at Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) OCC.

“I will get more details about the problem after the Thales experts have done their inspection. I will inform you about the development on this matter from time to time.

“We would like to thank members of the public for their patience and will do our best to solve this problem as soon as possible,“ he said.

Previously, LRT operator Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd announced the unstable automatic train control (ATC) system was identified as the cause of interruption in the Kelana Jaya Line LRT train service last Saturday and Monday.

Prasarana said LRT services between Kelana Jaya and Ampang Park stations will be suspended for seven days starting at 6 am yesterday, after taking into account passenger safety and the time it will take to identify the cause of the service disruption. - Bernama