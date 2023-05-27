Rapid Bus, DBKL to launch tidal flow lanes in Ampang corridor on July 3

KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd (Rapid Bus), in collaboration with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), will launch tidal flow lanes on Jalan Ampang from Ampang Point to Jalan Tun Razak on July 3.

Rapid Bus chief executive officer Muhammad Yazurin Sallij said the proof of concept (POC) of the tidal flow lanes for the service in Ampang Corridor is the first of its kind in Malaysia.

It involves Route 300 (Pandan Indah - Lebuh Ampang), Route 303 (Taman Mulia Jaya - Lebuh Ampang) and DS01 (LRT Ampang to Ampang Park/KLCC).

He said the tidal flow lanes would prevent buses from getting stuck in traffic jams which often cause delays.

“We at Rapid Bus always strive to improve the experience of our passengers. One of the critical components is ensuring that our buses arrive at the stop according to schedule.

“In response to the government’s initiative to enhance bus service, we aim to improve the quality of the Rapid KL bus service and further improve the service reliability to the public,” he said in a statement today.

According to Muhammad Yazurin, a temporary lane designated exclusively for public buses during morning and evening peak hours will result in a more precise bus schedule, ultimately reducing the waiting time for passengers.

“We hope that more residents around Ampang will use the bus service to go to the city centre because it is economical, fast and convenient,” he said. - Bernama