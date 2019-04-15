Rapid Bus goes cashless on Ampang corridor today

KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid Bus will go cashless on its Ampang corridor routes today.

However, its 30,000 daily commuters have a grace period of using cash until May 14.

The cashless exercise is being carried out in stages with Ampang corridor, involving 11 routes being the first to implement the cashless system.

Rapid KL, which carries more than 400,000 bus passengers daily, is implementing full electronic payment for all its routes in stages.

“We strongly advise customers who are still using cash payments to immediately purchase the cashless travel cards for their convenience,“ Rapid Bus CEO Muhammad Yazurin Sallij said today.

“The response from customers is very encouraging. The use of cashless system is much easier and very effective.”

The corridors of Cheras, Sungai Besi and Jalan Klang Lama will commence full implementation of the full cashless system from April 29 while routes under the Damansara, Jalan Ipoh, Jalan Pahang and Jalan Klang Lama corridors will adopt the full electronic system from May 13.

The last stage of the cashless implementation will be the Federal Highway route. It will implement the system on May 27, bringing the entire Rapid KL bus network on full cashless system from that day.