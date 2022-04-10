Rapid bus investigating alleged incident involving bus captain

KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd (Rapid Bus), as the operator of the Rapid KL bus transport service, has launched an immediate investigation to identify the bus captain mentioned in a viral tweet yesterday.

Rapid Bus said in a statement today that the incident was tweeted by Twitter user @azlanalanlan , who posted the picture of a man waiting for the bus at an empty bus-stop.

The tweet claimed that the passenger had ran after a bus but was shut out as the vehicle’s door was closed by the bus captain at Jalan Klang Lama around 3.10pm.

“We take the claims about the alleged incident seriously as it involves ethics and responsibility as a Rapid Bus employee. If found guilty, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken,“ Rapid Bus said.

Rapid Bus said preliminary investigation of the bus’ black box indicated that the vehicle did stop at the bus stop and they would be examining the closed circuit recording and interview the bus captain.

“Rapid Bus apologises for this incident and assures that appropriate follow-up action will be taken to ensure that such incidents will not recur,“ it said.

It also appealed to any witnesses to the incident or anyone with related information to contact the Rapid KL helpline at 03-7885 2585 to assist in the investigation. — Bernama