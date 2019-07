KUALA LUMPUR: All six Go KL free city bus routes are now being operated by Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Prasarana Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Prasarana).

The move came after Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) awarded a one-year contract to Rapid Bus, operator of the Rapid KL bus service effective July 1.

“This is a great honour to Prasarana, especially Rapid Bus. We will continue to provide the best service to our customers in line with our mission to provide world-class service for Malaysians,” said Prasarana Group chief operating officer (Operations), Muhammad Nizam Alias in a statement here today.

The six routes are the Green Line between Suria KLCC and Bukit Bintang; Purple Line (Central Market Hub -Bukit Bintang; Blue Line (Titiwangsa Hub- Bukit Bintang; Red Line (Titiwangsa Hub-KL Sentral through Dataran Merdeka).

Other routes are the Orange line between Titiwangsa Hub and Defence Ministry (Mindef) and Pink Line between Universiti LRT station and Pantai Ria People’s Housing Project (PPR) at Bangsar.

The free bus service for the Purple and Green Lines had been in operation since Sept 1, 2012, before the Red and Blue line routes were introduced on May 1, 2014. The Orange and Pink routes were added this year on Feb 28 and April 1 respectively. — Bernama