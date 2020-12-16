Rapid bus to restructure two more routes under rationalisation initiative

KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) and bus service operator Rapid KL, today announced the restructuring of Routes T756 and T221 effective Jan 1, expected to be the final stage in its bus route rationalisation initiative.

Rapid Bus in a statement informed that the restructuring involved the shortening of Route T756 between Bukit Kemuning, Shah Alam and the City Terminal, starting from the Section 14 Shah Alam City Terminal and ending at AEON Big, Bukit Rimau.

According to the statement, Route T221 between Dato’ Keramat Light Rail Transit (LRT) Station and Ampang Point, will be completely terminated as there was an overlap with other routes.

“Route T756 overlaps 25 per cent of (the route) SMART Selangor free bus service for Route SA06 and SA08. The SA06 service (KTM Section 19 (Shah Alam) -Kota Kemuning) has a bus service frequency every 30 to 35 minutes. Meanwhile, service SA08 (Alam Megah LRT Station-Kota Kemuning) has a frequency of service every 30 to 35 minutes.

“Route 221 will be terminated as it overlaps with Route 220 (Taman Melawati-Lebuh Ampang) and Route 253 (Wangsa Maju-Ampang Point LRT Station). Route 221 also overlaps with Route 220 from Dato’ Keramat LRT Station in addition to overlapping with Route 253 along MRR2 to Ampang Point,” according to that statement.

Thus, passengers who want to continue their journey from Route T756 can use the SMART Selangor free bus service for Routes SA06 and SA08 as an alternative to Canal Garden, Kota Kemuning Business Park, Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Kemuning, Pangsapuri Sri Kemuning, Pangsapuri Sri Nervilla, Kemuning Greenville, Kota Kemuning Business Centre and Kota Kemuning Hills.

Meanwhile, the statement said passengers can use Route 220 as an alternative to the Dato’ Keramat LRT stop, Taman Datuk Keramat, Flat Keramat, Medan Selera Desa Keramat and GSK.

“To get to the Aquarium Centre, Kuala Ampang, Ampang Puteri and Ampang Point stops, passengers can use Route 253 by transiting at the Taman Sepakat Flat terminal,” the statement read.

Clearly, the initiative to implement the rationalisation of the bus routes is to optimise resources, due to a big drop in the number of passengers because of the spread of Covid-19 and the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) nationwide.

The scenario saw the number of passengers for all routes shrink to 180,000 a day compared to 429,000 passengers a day last year.

“To strengthen operations and improve services for consumers, the next Rapid Bus initiative is to continue the implementation of ‘Hub-and-Spoke’ for major routes in the corridors of Jalan Ipoh, Jalan Pahang and the Federal Highway.

“In addition, Rapid Bus will continue the initiative to brand all LRT intermediate buses on selected routes. This initiative strives to connect customers who use rail services to LRT stations effectively,” he said.

Users can use the Google Maps or Moovit applications or browse the MyRapid Bus Kiosk portal at https://myrapidbus.prasarana.com.my/kiosk to get the latest info on the Rapid Bus service to help plan their trip. -Bernama