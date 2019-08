GEORGE TOWN: Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd today called on the public, especially cyclists, to use the ‘Foldies on Rapid’ service as an alternative to driving their own vehicles to reduce traffic congestion.

Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd CEO Muhammad Yazurin Sallij said the alternative, which was launched last January, had received little public attention.

“Apart from Penang, ‘Foldies on Rapid’ is also available in other cities such as Kuala Lumpur and Kuantan but has received little response. So today Rapid has teamed up with the Penang City Council (MBPP) to ‘re-run’ the programme for the public to know more.

“Penang has been a benchmark for us because of the overwhelming response from the local government which is very active in promoting cycling activities throughout the state,“ he told reporters, here yesterday.

However, Muhammad Yazurin said cyclists are urged to be more patient and make way for people with disabilities to use the service as the space provided for the bicycle needs to be shared with the disabled to place their wheelchairs.

MBPP mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang said Rapid had now provided as many as 230 buses for the purpose. According to him, a bus can carry from five to 10 foldable bikes.

“Riders need to be aware of the stickers attached to the side of the bus showing ‘foldable bikes’.

“Without this sticker, riders are not encouraged to ride with the bike because it might inconvenience other passengers,“ he said.

Yew, today along with Muhammad Yazurin, representatives of MBPP and Rapid Sdn Bhd, as well as the public boarded a bus on Jalan Mahsuri, carrying their own bicycles. The passengers were then dropped off in front of the Queensbay Mall and cycled to the Sultan Abdul Halim Muadzam Shah Bridge. - Bernama