KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid KL, which carries more than 400,000 bus passengers daily, is implementing full electronic payment for all its routes from the middle of this month.

The exercise will be carried out in stages beginning with its Ampang corridor on April 15.

“The corridors of Cheras, Sungai Besi and Jalan Klang Lama will commence full implementation of the full cashless system on April 29 while routes under the Damansara, Jalan Ipoh, Jalan Pahang and Jalan Klang Lama corridors will adopt the full electronic system from May 13,“ said Rapid Bus chief executive officer Muhammad Yazurin Sallij in a statement today.

The final of the eight corridors that we established this year to enhance the stage bus services in Klang Valley and Selangor - Lebuhraya Persekutuan, will implement the system on May 27, bringing the entire Rapid KL bus network on full cashless system from that day.

“We strongly advise customers who are still using cash payments to immediately purchase the cashless travel cards for their convenience.

“It’s good to start immediately as usage of the cards actually is not only convenient but also provides a 20% discount from the normal fare as compared to paying cash,“ he said. — Bernama