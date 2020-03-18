Rapid KL service to be revised effective March 20

KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid KL trains in the Klang Valley will take fewer trips during the restriction of movement period from tomorrow until March 31.

The frequency has been lengthened to 10 minutes from three minutes during rush hour and five minutes the rest of the day, said chief executive officer Abdul Hadi Amran.

The service will continue to operate from 6am to midnight daily, inculding public holidays.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and the demand from passengers. If we see the need to shorten the frequency, additional trains will be sent out,” he said in a statement.

He said they had taken this step to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 among the passengers.

KLIA Express announced that from tomorrow to March 31 its express and transit services will run as one.

It said it will run at 30-minute intervals from 4.30am to 1am daily.

The journey time from KL Sentral to KLIA will be 35 minutes and Klia2 39 minutes.