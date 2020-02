KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid KL has taken extra steps to minimise the risk of exposure to the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infection for the more than one million passengers who commute on its bus and train services daily.

The company has also set up routine morning health checks for its bus captains before they are deployed to their respective routes as part of the move to safeguard the wellbeing of its staff.

Rapid Bus chief executive officer Muhammad Yazurin Sallij said the mandatory checking of temperature and health conditions of its bus captains is conducted every morning as a routine which started since the third week of last month.

“We brief our bus captains to provide them with information on the virus, in terms of what are the symptoms they can look out for, and the standard operating procedures (SOP) in an emergency situation involving any of our customers.

“This routine is done every morning at all our seven Rapid KL depots, as well as by Rapid Penang, Rapid Kuantan, Rapid Kemunting, and Rapid Manjung,” he told a press conference at Kompleks Rapid Bus Cheras Selatan, here today.

Muhammad Yazurin also said all bus captains are provided with face masks, with only those who are fit and healthy allowed to proceed with their driving duties, while those who are unwell are advised to seek medical treatment immediately.

Hand sanitisers are also provided for passengers who board the Rapid KL Airport Shuttle service buses, from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 1 (KLIA1) and Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) or buses heading to either airports, he added.

Meanwhile, additional measures are also taken by Rapid Rail, with public service announcements on the Coronavirus which is screened on monitors in the Light Rail Transit (LRT), Mass Rail Transit (MRT) and monorail trains.

Rapid Rail chief executive officer Abdul Hadi Amran said all the trains are cleaned thoroughly during the engineering hours between 1am to 4.30am and from 5.30am to 6.30am, the cleaners will clear all rubbish and sanitise all areas of the station and platforms.

“Cleanliness of our trains and facilities has always been a top priority, all our escalator handrails and elevator buttons are wiped clean three times a day, while the washrooms are cleaned eighteen times a day, with additional cleaning at all areas when the need arises,” he added.

He said hand sanitisers are available for public use at the staff counters.

The public are also advised to look after their own personal hygiene when entering public areas such as the LRT or MRT stations, he added. — Bernama