Rapid KL to terminate section 7-UiTM Shah Alam route from Monday

KUALA LUMPUR: The Rapid KL bus service for route T751 which is from Section 7, Shah Alam to Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Shah Alam will be terminated from this Monday (Aug 28).

Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd (Rapid Bus) in a statement today informed that as an alternative, route T751 commuters can use the Smart Selangor SA04 bus service (Section 17, Shah Alam - Hospital Shah Alam), which also passes through the Section 7 Commercial Centre area as well as UiTM Shah Alam.