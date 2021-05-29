Rapid KL urges passengers to go for screening after Covid-19 positive admissions on twitter

KUALA LUMPUR: Passengers who boarded the Kelana Jaya LRT line and the Kajang MRT line between 7.30am and 8.30am yesterday have been recommended to undergo health screening if they develop Covid-19 symptoms.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd, the operator of the Rapid KL LRT, MRT and monorail services, also suggested that those who used the LRT from Taman Melati to KLCC between 8am and 9am on May 27 to undergo health screening as well.

“This recommendation is issued following messages on social media by two passengers, who used the routes, stating that they have tested positive for Covid-19,” Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd said in a statement today.

According to the Twitter account @claudianuriman, the individual boarded the train from the Wangsa Maju LRT to Pasar Seni and later continued the journey by using the MRT service to the Semantan station between 7.30am and 8.30am yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Twitter account owner of Nurul Aisyah @asyxxi said she had tested positive for Covid-19 and advised passengers who boarded the LRT from Taman Melati to KLCC between 8am and 9am on May 27 to immediately undergo health screening.

“Rapid KL welcomes their acknowledgement and advises passengers to always adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) when using its train services, especially by wearing face masks properly.

“If possible, use double face masks to protect your health, besides being prudent when boarding the train so as to reduce the spread of Covid-19 infections, such as cutting down on conversation, avoiding touching even among friends and family members as well as maintaining physical distancing,” it said.

The statement, which said that all Rapid KL trains are sanitised every night to ensure the safety and comfort of passengers, also advised symptomatic passengers to avoid using train services for the benefit of other passengers. — Bernama