GEORGE TOWN: The Rapid Penang bus service will operate with reduced frequency in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration.

Rapid Penang in a statement here today said the reduced frequency operation would be carried out between June 4 and June 11 and full operations would resume from June 12.

Members of the public can contact Rapid Penang’s Hotline at 04-2558000 for more information on its bus operation routes and schedules.

Further details on Rapid Penang services are available on social media and website at www.rapidpg.com.my. - Bernama