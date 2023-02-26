Rapid Rail adds shuttle buses between Sentul Timur and Bandaraya stations

KUALA LUMPUR: More shuttle buses will operate between the Sentul Timur and Bandaraya stations starting tomorrow to accommodate commuters on the route, according to Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd.

It said in a statement that 15 shuttle buses will operate between the two stations at a frequency of 10 minutes.

“The addition of this shuttle buses is to support train operations between Sentul Timur and Bandaraya stations which will operate at a frequency of 24 minutes starting Monday.

“The shuttle bus service which was reactivated last Thursday will stop at the Sentul Timur, Sentul, Titiwangsa, PWTC, Sultan Ismail and Bandaraya stations,” according to the statement.

Due to the structural and track damage near the Bandaraya station believed to be caused by works at an adjacent construction site, five trains that were previously used between the Sentul Timur and Bandaraya stations could not return to the Light Rail Transit (LRT) depot in Ampang for maintenance work.

This has resulted in just two out of five trains being operational at present while the others had to be removed for safety purposes.

“The two trains will be used alternately beginning Monday to ensure they can continue to operate at an optimal level, thus avoiding full closure of the Sentul Timur and Bandaraya stations,” said the statement.

Rapid Rail apologises for any inconvenience caused during that period and will continue to take appropriate measures to facilitate passenger movement. - Bernama