Rapid Rail: Ampang/Sri Petaling LRT line expected to resume operations Feb 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ampang/Sri Petaling Light Rail Transit (LRT) line is expected to resume operations on Feb 29 next year after the comprehensive repair work on the flyover and track structure near the Bandaraya LRT station is completed.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd (Rapid Rail) in a statement today said that the original plan was to complete the repair work and resume operations by the middle of October, however, some other damage had been detected on the structure of two nearby flyovers which required comprehensive repair works.

“After getting views and advice from the consulting engineer, additional work needs to be done on the structure of the flyovers to ensure that they are safe, in line with the required specifications, and able to meet normal operating criteria.

“Rapid Rail would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused. The decision to extend the time of the restoration work is to ensure that all damage can be identified and repaired to ensure the safety of commuters,“ read the statement.

On Jan 27, the LRT service on the Ampang route was delayed due to the kinked track alignment detected near the Bandaraya station.

Rapid Rail then closed the route between Masjid Jamek station and Bandaraya station for safety purposes, and LRT passengers have had to use alternatives, including buses to continue to their respective destinations. -Bernama