Rapid Rail issues detailed ticket compensation to LRT commuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd (Rapid Rail) today issued detailed ticket compensation for seven days to users of the Light Rail Transit (LRT) service on the affected Kelana Jaya line, following the suspension of operations at 16 LRT stations from Kelana Jaya to Ampang Park.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) president and group chief executive officer Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah said in a statement today that My50 pass holders would be given an additional seven days of free rides when they renew their pass.

He said the passes could be renewed from Nov 21 to Dec 20 at the customer service counters of any LRT, Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), Monorail and Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) stations.

“My50 pass holders whose passes expire between Monday (Nov 14) and Nov 20, can use their pass as usual without any charges but must ensure they at least have a minimum of RM5 in their cards,” he said.

Today, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said the Kelana Jaya LRT line would resume full operations at 6 am tomorrow, two days earlier than expected, in addition to announcing that ticket compensation for seven days would be provided to affected commuters even though the service suspension was for five days.

Mohd Azharuddin said that, in addition, Touch ‘n Go card users who use the Kelana Jaya line can also use the card with a minimum balance of RM5 as usual without any charges from Monday (Nov 14) to Nov 20 provided their trip starts or ends at any of the stations on the Kelana Jaya line.

Those using tokens will also enjoy free rides on the Kelana Jaya service line from Monday (Nov 14) to Nov 20 and they only need to go to the customer service counters at the LRT, MRT, Monorail and BRT stations to obtain the special one-way tokens, provided their journey starts or ends at any of the stations on the Kelana Jaya line.

“Prasarana and Rapid Rail again apologise to all Malaysians affected by the disruption of the LR services on the Kelana Jaya line. All efforts will be taken to ensure such disruptions do not recur,” he said.

Previously, Prasarana announced the suspension of service between Kelana Jaya and Ampang Park covering 16 stations for one week from Nov 9 after the train signalling system was found to be unstable. - Bernama