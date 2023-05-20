Rapid Rail: MRT Kajang Line disruptions caused by low air pressure

KUALA LUMPUR:Technical disruptions of the Kajang Line Mass Transit (MRT) services yesterday were due to low air pressure causing the train to stop and the emergency braking system to be activated automatically.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd (Rapid Rail) in a statement yesterday said the first disruption involved a technical problem at the Pasar Seni MRT Station at 5.24pm.

It said Rapid Rail’s engineering team managed to fix the issue at 6.49pm, following which the frequency of the services was adjusted in stages at 7.10pm.

Ten feeder buses were provided for free between Muzium Negara MRT Station and Maluri MRT Station and an alternative route to facilitate the journey of affected passengers was activated, it said.

On the technical disruption at the Batu 11 Cheras Station heading to Kwasa Damansara at 7.23pm, Rapid Rail said the problem was resolved at 8.04pm and the train frequency was gradually restored at 8.10pm.

“Operations staff and auxiliary police personnel were placed at stations to help facilitate the movement of affected passengers and announcements were made via Rapid KL’s social media platforms, at all stations and on the trains,“ it said, adding it had extended the peak time frequency at six-minute intervals until 8.30pm.

“Rapid Rail would like to apologise to the passengers for the inconvenience caused,” it added, - Bernama