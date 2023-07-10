Rapid Rail studies operating protocol for women coaches

KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd (Rapid Rail) is studying the procedures for operating the women only coaches to educate the public about its proper usage following the introduction of this initiative on the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Kajang Line since Sept 18.

MRT Kajang Line head of operations department Sofiah Hussien said her team, along with volunteers from Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) known as Troopers and Auxiliary Police, maintains surveillance within trains and stations to identify individuals who ‘intrude’ the women only coaches.

“Women commuters can politely ask male passengers to switch to regular coaches. If the behaviour continues, they are encouraged to seek assistance from Auxiliary Police officers, other staff members, or contact the Rapid KL customer service centre directly.

“I urge the public to help and support MRT by reminding each other about the importance and sensitivity of this designated coach ensuring mutual comfort,“ she told Bernama.

In a recent viral video on social media, a food delivery worker voiced concerns, urging a group of male passengers, including foreigners, to switch from the women only coaches, explaining in English about the purpose of the designated coach.

According to Sofiah, the initiative introduced for the MRT Kajang Line aimed to provide comfort and ensure the safety of women commuters.

“Based on a general survey, we found that this route has high demand, with 53 per cent of riders being women. However, the authorities plan to assess this implementation over the next three to six months before deciding on its extension to other MRT routes,“ she added.

The Women Only Coaches are situated in the middle section of every MRT train on the Kajang Line, utilising segments of the second and third coaches. They are recogniseable by pink icons of women and the words Women Only.

Additionally, designated queues and waiting areas for women have been set up on the platforms, clearly indicated by female icons. Regular announcements are made inside the trains and at the stations to keep the users informed.

“They are available for all female passengers of various ages and boys under 12 years old accompanied by a female guardian. Meanwhile, persons with disabilities (PwD) and their caregivers are given priority to board any coach,“ Sofiah said.

However, in case of service disruptions, all passengers will be allowed to board the women only coaches upon platform officers’ approval, Sofiah added.

She hoped that all MRT Kajang Line commuters will have a positive attitude towards this initiative because it is not something new, following Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad’s (KTMB) introduction of the women only coaches service on the KTM Komuter trains in April 2010.

“Female commuters are advise to fully utilise the women only coaches first, allowing other passengers to use the regular coaches,“ she said.

Nur Fathin Mad Sidi, a 25-year-old Communication student, hoped for a more proactive approach from MRT in promoting awareness about the women’s coach which will help tackle the problem of intrusion into this designated space.

“I feel frustrated to see men casually occupying the women only coaches. Some just ignore when confronted. Maybe MRT should consider making announcements more frequently or implement direct monitoring at the stations,“ she suggested.

For fast food restaurant worker, Fatin Anisa Said, 27, the women only coaches implementation could help reduce sexual harassment cases within MRT.

“To be honest, I feel much more confident and secure while using the MRT. At the very least, it helps us avoid physical contact between men and women, especially during peak hours,“ she added. - Bernama