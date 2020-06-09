RapidKL must adhere to govt directive on social distancing

PETALING JAYA: Public transport provider RapidKL does not have the authority to change policies issued by the government on social distancing rules, says Senior Minister for Defence Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“They can’t simply change what has been decided by the government. If they want to make changes, they need to apply to the MKN (National Security Council),” he said.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd, in a statement earlier today, said it will stop social distancing measures that were enforced on its rail services as part of the movement control order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Its chief executive officer, Abdul Hadi Amran, in a statement, said the step is in line with the Transportation Ministry’s standard operating procedure for the recovery movement control order (RMCO), which allows for 100% capacity for all rail services excluding ETS and KTM Intercity.

“Starting tomorrow under the RMCO, the LRT Kelana Jaya line, the Ampang/Sri Petaling line, the Sungai Buloh-Kajang line, and the Monorail service operated by Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd will cease the social distancing order in trains. Social distancing signs within trains and stations have already been removed,” said Abdul Hadi.

However, in a follow-up statement, RapidKL said it will continue to adhere to the government’s social distancing regulations.