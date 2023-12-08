Rapper Altimet wins in Lembah Jaya

KUALA LUMPUR: Rapper Syed Ahmad Syed Abdul Rahman Alhadad better known as Altimet, of Pakatan Harapan (PH), won the Lembah Jaya state seat with a majority of 6,678 votes in the Selangor state polls today.

The Ampang PKR division chief obtained 26,298 votes to defeat Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Sharifah Haslizah Syed Ariffin who pooled 19,620 votes.

The official results were announced by Election Commission (EC) Returning Officer Zafrul Fazry Mohd Fauzi at Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) in Kampung Ampang Indah here tonight.

Altimet’s victory saw him retaining the seat won by PH through Haniza Talha with a majority of 14,790 votes in the 14th General Election (GE14).

However, the PKR Central Leadership Council with the recommendation of the Disciplinary Board sacked five of its members including Haniza in June 2020.

Meanwhile, when met by reporters, Altimet, who wanted the constituents to call him ‘Ahmad’ said he was thrilled to begin his duties as the representative of the Lembah Jaya residents.

Altimet is the second celebrity who has won a state seat after actress Datuk Khaidhirah Abu Zahar or Dira Abu Zahar who managed to secure the Rim state constituency in the Melaka state polls in Nov 2021. - Bernama