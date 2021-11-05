Ras Adiba appointed as distinguished fellow at IIUM (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi (pix) has been appointed as Distinguished Fellow of the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM).

IIUM rector Prof Emeritus Tan Sri Dzulkifli Abdul Razak said the appointment of Ras Adiba as the Distinguished Fellow of the Media and Communication Centre (Comet) at the AbdulHamid AbuSulayman Kulliyyah of Islamic Revealed Knowledge and Human Sciences (AHAS IRKHS) took effect from August this year until July next year.

Dzulkifli said Ras Adiba would act as an advisor to Comet especially in her areas of expertise, besides giving lectures, seminars or workshops to students as well as administrative and academic staff.

“Distinguished Fellow will also help strengthen Comet’s cooperation network at the national and international levels, including government agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“This is very timely because, with the experience she has, it can to some extent help Comet in development and research in the media and communications industry.

“As the president of OKU Sentral and member of the Dewan Negara representing PwDs (persons with disabilities), her appointment can to some extent provide awareness to the group to continue their studies at higher levels,“ he said after witnessing the handing over of the letter of appointment to Ras Adiba at IIUM Gombak Campus here, today.

The letter of appointment was handed over by AHAS IRKHS dean Prof Dr Shukran Abd Rahman.

Meanwhile, Ras Adiba said she would help IIUM students achieve greater excellence.

“I will do my best to help and support IIUM’s aspirations. With the experience I have, I will share how they can be extraordinary people,” she said.

-Bernama