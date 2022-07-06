Ras Adiba pays last respects to S. Subramaniam

KUALA LUMPUR: Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi today paid her last respects to the late former MIC deputy president Tan Sri S. Subramaniam who died yesterday.

Ras Adiba who is also OKU Sentral president arrived at Subramaniam’s residence in Petaling Jaya, Selangor at 4.30 pm.

“It is a great loss to me, he was a respected and amazing leader...in leading the community.

“I wish to extend my deepest condolences to the wife and family of the late Subramaniam,” she told Bernama.

Also present to pay their last respects were former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, former deputy prime minister Tun Musa Hitam, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Subramaniam, 78, who suffered a stroke in 2011 and had been bedridden ever since died in his sleep at his home about 8 pm.

He was Damansara and Segamat Member of Parliament between 1974 and 2004 and had served as deputy minister at the Prime Minister’s Department, the Ministry of Local Government and Federal Territories, Ministry of Housing and Local Government, Ministry of Agriculture as well as Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs.

In the political arena, Subramaniam joined the MIC in 1962 and previously held positions as secretary-general, vice-president and deputy president. — Bernama