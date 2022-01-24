Ras Adiba proposes govt review payment method for PwD aid through JKMPay

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has been urged to review the implementation method and approach of the cashless welfare assistance payments through JKMPay to avoid causing any inconvenience to persons with disabilities (PwD) and to ensure no one is left behind in the use of the facility.

OKU Sentral president Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi said the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry should conduct a survey on JKMPay among the PwD community before the pilot project is expanded.

“The ministry should implement an awareness programme on use of the ewallet or epay for the PwD community, including highlighting the advantages of using the Touch ‘n Go e-Wallet, Grab Pay, Boost and Fave.

“The ministry authorities need to work with associations and NGOs (non-governmental organisations) related to the PwD community to disseminate information on the use of JKMPay and the government’s efforts in creating a digital society,“ she said in a statement here today.

Ras Adiba said the government needs to consider the challenges faced by different categories of PwD such as “Physical PwD” if JKMPay is only implemented in a few premises.

“I have received several complaints from the PwD community regarding the payment of welfare assistance through JKMPay which is implemented by the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry,” she said.

However, she supports the government’s action which aims to drive the transformation of public sector digital services towards creating a digital society. — Bernama