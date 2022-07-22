Ras Adiba to focus search for Zalina in Bangsar

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi will focus the search effort for her best friend, Zalina Shaharah Azman, 58 who has gone missing since last year, in the Bangsar area.

She said the area holds a special place in their hearts, adding as a friend she will keep searching for Zalina regardless of how long it will take.

“I have no clue of the condition that she is in, but I will look for her in places that she had frequented before, this might help us to find her or for her to reach out to us,” she told reporters after launching an album of poetic songs and a book of poems published by Kelab Pemuisi Nasional (Pemuisi) today.

Ras Adiba, who is also OKU Sentral president said the last time she met Zalina was early last year.

“One thing about Zalina, she is a cheerful person...but I felt something very serious was troubling her. I didn’t ask, but I knew that she was going through a rough patch...I pray that she is still with us,” she said.

She also urged the public to help with the search effort.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim in a statement on Monday said police received a missing person report from Zalina’s son Mikhael Norman, 33, on Nov 29 last year. - Bernama