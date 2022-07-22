Ras Adiba to seek help of e-hailing firm in search for Zalina

SHAH ALAM: Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi will ask an e-hailing company to help in the search for former TV3 newsreader Zalina Shaharah, or better known as Zalina Azman, who has been missing since November last year.

“My husband and I, and some of our friends are trying our ways to find Zai (Zalina). But after this, I will be with the e-hailing company to spread the word about her disappearance,” she told Bernama and TV3 today.

She was speaking to reporters when met at Zalina’s house at Section 3 here with Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim.

“I came today to check if Zai (Zalina) has returned. But it turns out that the house is the same as they found it last year. I will continue to pray that she is safe out there,” she added.

Ras Adiba said she went to the Shah Alam district police headquarters this morning to share some information on the 58-year-old Zalina, and hoped other friends would come forward to share news on her former colleague.

“Many people said she has been missing too long, but it is not easy to get the answer. Insya-Allah, we will get some information on Zalina’s whereabouts soon,” she said.

“I have known her since the early 90s and she has never been sick. She is always happy but from the pictures, we can see that her body has shrunk.

“So, many people have asked if something is wrong (with her) or she is in trouble. I said I don’t know because I, just like my other friends, have not seen her for a long time,” she said.

Last Monday, Mohd Iqbal, in a statement, said Zalina’s son, Mikhael Norman, 33, lodged a police report regarding the disappearance of his mother on Nov 29 last year. - Bernama