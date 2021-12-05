Ras Adiba urges PwD to go for Covid-19 vaccine booster jabs

BATU GAJAH: Persons with Disabilities (PwD) who have been notified to take Covid-19 vaccine booster jabs should keep to their appointments, said OKU Sentral president Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi. (pix)

She said by getting the booster shots they would be protecting themselves and helping the government to curb the spread of Covid-19 as the number of cases are still high.

“Parents and guardians should not hesitate to register their PwD children with the Social Welfare Department (JKM) to enjoy various facilities such as vaccination, including the booster dose now,” she said.

She told reporters this after attending the Perak PwD kayaking programme which was officiated by Badan Amal dan Usaha Isteri-Isteri Negeri Perak (Baiduri) president Datin Seri Aezer Zubin at the Northern Region Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department Academy lake here, today.

Yesterday, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said the number of PwD registered with JKM is still low, at just 587,608 of the estimated 4.8 million persons with disabilities in the country.

Ras Adiba said she had yet to obtain the figure on the number of PwD who had received the booster shot but believed many had been given the extra protection.

“For sure, many PwD have taken it at hospitals because we are given priority. I’m grateful that we have been given the opportunity to be among the early recipients because we are at high risk,” she said.

On today’s programme, Ras Adiba said it was part of their initiatives to strengthen ties among the community and help those who had been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, including those who have lost their jobs or are suffering from anxiety due to being cooped up at home.

At the programme, about 50 PwD were given the opportunity to go kayaking around the lake, apart from attending training on rowing.

