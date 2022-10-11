Rashid denies ‘begging’ Anwar for deputy speaker post

PETALING JAYA: Batu Pahat incumbent Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon denies begging Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to appoint him as Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker.

“That’s enough of lying to the people. They’re not stupid, they won’t be duped by fairy tales that make it seem as though he’s so powerful and can make decisions like that.

“Because, at the time, (Anwar) was nothing more than an MP,” FMT quotes him as saying.

According to the report, Anwar, during a ceramah claimed Rashid had cried and begged him for the deputy speaker’s post. The PKR president did not elaborate on when exactly this had purportedly occurred.