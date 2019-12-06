Rashid elected PKR Youth Chief

AYER KEROH: Malacca PKR Youth secretary Rashid Abu Bakar has been elected as the new permanent chairman of the party’s youth Wing.

Rashid will be replacing Mizan Adli Mohd Noor who was controversially sacked last month along with his deputy Mohd Ramly Ahmad.

Meanwhile, Kedah PKR Youth secretary Wan Mohamad Syahezral Wan Shahidan was elected to replace Ramly.

On Nov 28, PKR National Youth had sent out letters to sack Mizan and Ramly, days before the national congress.

It was reported that the termination of both men from their positions was on the basis that they were above the age of 35, breaching the age eligibility for the posts.

It was also said that they had received more votes compared to the number of delegates present during last year’s PKR Youth National Convention, suggesting that a discrepancy had taken place during polls.