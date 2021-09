SHAH ALAM: The ‘Rasuah Busters’ has worked with over 400 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) since the team’s launch six months ago, says its chief Datuk Dr Hussamuddin Yaacub (pix, centre).

He said this was a remarkable achievement that proved the effectiveness of the team.

“My answer is simple, we have been in existence for six months, the first stage is the awareness stage and I think in that sense, we have achieved great success, as otherwise, 400 NGOs including large and established would not be working with us,“ he said during a question and answer session after the launching ceremony of the #MalaysiaTanpaRasuah Political Movement here, today.

When asked to comment on the seven-point plan offered by the government in implementing the transformation in Parliament and government sector as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday, Hussamuddin said Rasuah Busters supported it.

“What the Federal Government is offering, that’s what we (Rasuah Busters) want as well, and please do it. We want to see it implemented. They (Federal Government) themselves have offered it and the Opposition must also support it,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Gabungan Bertindak Malaysia (GBM) deputy president Badlishah Sham Baharin, who is also a member of Rasuah Busters said education and awareness about corruption should be implemented formally in schools and by enforcement agencies, while it should also be imparted informally at home.

“Informal education should start from home. If the household has instilled good values ​​and dislike for corruption, then the children will be accustomed to these values ​​even when outside the home,“ he said.

Earlier, the Rasuah Busters team continued its mission to push forward the #MalaysiaTanpaRasuah political initiative by bringing six demands to MPs.

They are the implementation and full support for the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP); to expedite the presentation and implementation of the Political Funding Act; as well as ensuring the independence and transparency of institutions such as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and the Attorney General’s Chambers.

Rasuah Busters’ fourth demand is for the introduction of a recall election as an alternative to the Anti-Hopping Act; the implementation and empowerment of Vote 18; the implementation of Parliamentary reforms as requested by Bersih 2.0, Gabungan Bertindak Malaysia, Centre to Combat Corruption & Cronyism, Transparency International Malaysia and the Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs.- Bernama