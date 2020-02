GEORGE TOWN: Rat droppings and carcasses were found in the kitchen of several restaurants in the state during the operation conducted by the Penang Island City Council’s (MBPP) Licensing Division yesterday.

Its environmental health officer, M. Bawani said of the six premises inspected, three of them were ordered to close for 14 days while seven compounds were issued during the four-hour operation.

“We have implemented the closure procedures of the premises involved and issued seven compounds totalling RM420. We have also invited officer from the MBPP Urban Services Department who have issued a RM500 compound for dumping waste into public drain.

“The premises were ordered to close due to the presence of rats, cockroaches and carcasses at the food premises and there was a cross-contamination,” she told reporters after conducting inspections at food premises around George Town, here today.

She said the department would conduct follow-up inspections and monitoring of the premises to ensure that the owners took reasonable steps to rectify their mistakes.

Since Nov 1 last year, eight operations had been carried out by MBPP involving 28 premises and of the total, 21 food premises had been ordered to close and 33 compounds amounting to RM2,500 were issued.

She added that the division would work on a weekly basis to ensure food safety and hygiene as well as to create awareness for all food business operators around Penang. — Bernama