Rat droppings found, Penang eateries ordered to be closed

KEPALA BATAS: Three food premises in the southwest district have been ordered to close due to poor hygiene at their premises here.

On Tuesday, the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) enforcement team conducted inspections on four premises; only one met the hygiene standard.

MBPP mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang said out of the three, two were ordered to close after rat droppings were found inside the premises.

All three premises were ordered to close for 14 days to complete a thorough cleaning.

A total of eight compounds were issued — two for operating food premises without a license and one for placing raw food items less than 20cm from the floor level.