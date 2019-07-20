Rate of fatal accidents at workplace drops 14% in 2018

GURUN: The rate of fatal accidents at the workplace dropped by 14% (4.14/100,000 workers) last year compared to 4.90/100,000 in the previous year.

Deputy Human Resource Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar said the drop showed that there was greater awareness among employers and workers to ensure a safe and healthy work environment.

At the same time, the rate of accidents at the workplace also dropped by 18% during the same period.

“The drop in the rate of accidents and deaths is due to greater awareness among employers and workers, as well as due to various programmes and initiatives carried out by the Department of Occupational Safety and Health and other interested parties,” he said.

Mahfuz was speaking at the closing ceremony of the national-level celebrations of the Occupational Safety and Health Week, here today.

He said a healthy and safe work environment was important in order to increase productivity of employees and the organisation, in order to boost the country’s economy.

“Workplace accidents and ailments will occur if the employer and employee are not concerned with safety. If the statistics of fatal accident at two people a day in 2018 is the yardstick, something must be done fast to reduce it,” he said.

Mahfuz said the DOSH was always working to increase effective enforcement to ensure all workplaces are safe.

“For the record, 296,975 checks were conducted of workplaces and equipment this year and of these, 27,024 notices were issued, 945 offences compounded and 318 charges made in court for offences connected to safety and health in the workplace. - Bernama