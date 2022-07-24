Ravichandran first Malaysian to conquer K2

KUALA LUMPUR: National solo climber T. Ravichandran, who is also a person with disabilities (PwD), has become the first Malaysian to raise the Jalur Gemilang at the summit of the world’s second highest mountain, K2 in Pakistan.

The 57-year-old, together with five other world-class solo climbers and accompanied by five sherpas (mountain guides), conquered the 8,611-metre K2 at 10.50 am local time on Friday (July 22).

Ravichandran, who described his love for the country as the fuel that drove him on during the climb, said his success was his gift to Malaysia in conjunction with the upcoming Aug 31 National Day celebration.

“Love for the country, living in peace and harmony, these are the keys to unity instilled in me that proved to be a source of strength for me in facing the difficulties throughout the climb.

“Thanks also to my wife... you are the pillar of strength to my success. Not forgetting the prayers of family, friends, sponsors and Malaysians that inspired me to reach the summit,” he said in a WhatsApp message today.

He also said that being a PwD was not a hindrance to him, instead, it proved that even a disabled person could become strong and on par with those who are normal.

“It is not impossible to rise again after falling. That’s the experience I gained from my climb on this expedition. This is my gift to the people of Malaysia. Merdeka!,” he said. — Bernama