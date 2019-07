KUALA LUMPUR: An Indonesian construction worker was arrested yesterday on suspicion of molesting a nine-year-old girl at a convenience store in Bandar Country Homes in Rawang last Wednesday.

Gombak district police chief ACP Samsor Maarof said the 45-year-old suspect was nabbed in the Country Homes area, and police also recovered the clothes that he had worn during the incident.

“The suspect has no valid identification papers on him and the case is being investigated under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017,” he said when contacted.

A recent CCTV footage of the incident that went viral on social media showed a man appearing to molest a young girl in a convenience store.

The child’s father lodged a police report on the same day after his wife told him about the incident. - Bernama