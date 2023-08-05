Ray of light for those in the dark

PETALING JAYA: A former drug addict who is now helping others kick the habit and also feeding those who are jobless and homeless is calling on employers to give such individuals a second chance.

Wan Kamariah Daud, 68, popularly known as Mak Wan, told theSun she had been a drug addict for 40 years and during that time, she went in and out of prison and rehabilitation centres for some 10 years.

“I have been clean and not touched drugs for some years now. But as a former drug addict, I know the pain, lack of self-worth and insecurity that drug addicts often feel.

“This is why I established Warung Makan Sahabat (WMS) in Jalan Raja Laut during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 to help the homeless and drug addicts have access to free food.

“During the pandemic, we provided 600 packets of food daily for those in need. Now, we provide 150 packets for breakfast and another 150 for lunch.”

She said WMS collaborates with the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry and the Selangor Social Welfare Department.

“The number of homeless and jobless in Chow Kit is large and most of them do not have a basic income or jobs.”

Mak Wan said she was emotionally drained after years of being a drug addict and constantly being locked up in prison, prompting her to admit herself into a rehabilitation centre to be rid of the problem once and for all.

“When I got out, I had nowhere to go. So, I started doing odd jobs and later worked as a housekeeper to survive. Then, I volunteered at NGOs to give talks and help addicts get access to clean syringes to prevent them from contracting HIV or AIDS. I even supplied condoms to sex workers,” she said.

Mak Wan added that even before setting up WMS, she prepared food for those who had difficulty walking or were curled up in Chow Kit’s alleys due to their drug addiction.

“I even dressed some of their wounds and gave them painkillers for their headaches and to ease their withdrawal symptoms.”

Today, WMS not only provides food but also upskilling classes under Rumah Didik Sahabat (RDS) for those who are determined to change their life.

“RDS provides classes and motivation to all who come to us. We also provide a hearse service for those who pass away without any next of kin or identification documents.

“Currently, WMS is funded by Yayasan Amal Malaysia and they are covering the rent, cost of supplies and hostels for addicts who are willing to change their lives.”

She said WMS also provides support groups and recovery partners and some recovering addicts are even allowed to do volunteer work for WMS.

“I hope WMS will remain at Chow Kit even after I am gone as there are many untold stories there.

“Drug addicts should and must be given a second chance. But the sad thing is that society does not easily accept them and continues believing the misconception of ‘once a drug addict, always a drug addict’. I hope this attitude will change.”

WMS needs donations and those who are keen to help can make contributions via Yayasan Amal Malaysia via Maybank account number 5642-9432-5904.