Rayer makes police report against man who threatened Guan Eng

GEORGE TOWN: Jelutong MP RSN Rayer (pix) lodged a police report today against an unidentified man for the alleged criminal intimidation of Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng on social media yesterday.

He made the report at the Jalan Patani police station here, along with Seri Delima state assemblyman Syerleena Abdul Rashid.

Bagan Dalam state assemblyman M. Satees and Lim’s personal aide Tan Khon Chong also lodged similar reports at the Butterworth police station.

Rayer said the man had challenged Lim to go down to the ground to campaign in the Rantau state by-election campaign in Negri Sembilan and threatened to harm the Finance Minister and DAP secretary-general.

Nomination for the by-election is on March 30 and polling on April 13.

“I urge the police to investigate this case immediately, arrest the man and prosecute him for having issued the threat against Lim,” Rayer said after lodging the report.

He also said that the man’s claim that Lim had ousted Penang residents from Taman Manggis recently is untrue. — Bernama