Rayer new chairman of Penang Hindu Endowments Board

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Government today announced the appointment of Jelutong MP RSN Rayer as the new chairman of the Penang Hindu Endowments Board (HEB), for the period Aug 30, 2023, to July 31, 2024.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, in making the announcement, said the State Executive Council agreed to appoint Rayer at its meeting last Wednesday.

“On behalf of the Penang Government, congratulations are extended on the appointment. It is hoped that YB can strengthen the performance of the board as a whole,” he said in a statement.

Chow said Rayer had served on the Penang HEB since 2008, as a commissioner and also as the deputy chairman.

He also said that Rayer would announce the new line-up of the Penang HEB commissioners.

The last Penang HEB chairman was former deputy chief minister II P. Ramasamy. -Bernama