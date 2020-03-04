Raymond Koh’s wife, Susanna Liew to receive IWOC award from US

PETALING JAYA: Susanna Liew, whose husband Raymond Koh was abducted in February 2017 and remains missing, has been nominated as an International Woman of Courage (IWOC) for 2020.

She is among 12 “extraordinary women” from all over the world who will receive the IWOC award from US First Lady Melanie Trump in Washington, tomorrow.

A press statement issued by the US Embassy here today said Liew, a former school principal and educator, is recognised for her relentless pursuit of justice for her husband and other leaders of religious minorities who have disappeared under similar circumstances. Koh was a Christian pastor.

“Liew continues to push the government to investigate these cases and to prosecute those responsible,” the statement said.

“Despite police harassment and death threats, she continues to advocate for her husband and others not because of her faith or theirs, but because of their rights as Malaysians,” it added.

According to the US Embassy, Liew has pledged to continue pushing the government to investigate these cases and to prosecute those responsible.

Liew and Koh founded Hope Community in 2004, a non-profit organisation that works with the poor, needy, and marginalised.

In a video release by the embassy today, Liew pointed out that anyone can get involved in activism, regardless of their background and ability.

“Religious freedom is a basic human right and everyone should have the right to express their beliefs,” she said.

The 12 recipients will participate in an International Leadership Programme that will take them to various US cities before they reconvene in Los Angeles for the conclusion of their programme on March 16.

The US diplomatic mission will nominate a woman in the countries where they serve for this annual award. The finalists are selected and approved by senior State Department officials.

Together with this year’s recipients, a total of 146 women from 77 countries have received the award.

Previous Malaysian recipients are former Bar Council chairperson Datuk Abiga Sreenevasan, who won it in 2009, transgender rights advocate Nisha Ayub in 2016 and M. Indira Gandhi in 2018. Indira Gandhi is in a decade-long fight for custody of her child who has been taken by her husband after he converted to Islam.