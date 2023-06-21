Razarudin Husain is nation’s new IGP, Ayob Khan takes on deputy IGP

PETALING JAYA: Tan Sri Razarudin Husain is the new inspector-general of police (IGP), effective Friday (June 23), while Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay will be deputy IGP.

Free Malaysia Today (FMT), quoted a source saying that Razarudin, the current deputy IGP was a favourite to replace current IGP Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani when his contract ends in October.

Razarudin, the current deputy IGP will serve as the country’s top cop for two years, on a contract basis.

Razarudin was born on March 15, 1963 in Dengkil, Selangor,

He holds a Master’s degree in Social Science in Policing Studies from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

Razarudin began his career in 1984 as an investigating officer attached to the Kedah criminal investigation department.

His other portfolios also include deputy commander of the Special Task Force On Organised Crime (STAFOC), CID chief of the Penang police contingent, deputy police commissioner of Sabah and Perak deputy police chief before he was promoted to lead the police force in the state.

He was appointed as the director of Bukit Aman narcotics criminal investigations department for a year before becoming the Deputy IGP in 2021.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin in a separate statement also announced the appointment of Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay as the new Deputy Inspector-General of Police effective June 23.

He also said that Al-Sultan Abdullah had consented to the appointment after receiving advice from Anwar on the recommendation of the Police Force Commission.

Ayob Khan, 57, who was born on July 27, 1966 in Kota Setar, Kedah, has a Master’s degree in Information Technology from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

He started his service in 1993 at the Bukit Aman special branch from the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

Among his other posts were as the director of the Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department and Johor police chief. - Bernama