Razed telco tower in Telupid undergoing repairs: MCMC

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is currently carrying out repair works on a telecommunication tower that was reported to have caught fire in Telupid on March 25.

In a statement today, the MCMC said together with the telecommunication service providers, efforts will be made to complete the repair works in stages.

The MCMC said it took note and sympathised with the plight of a student who had to travel between 10 to 15 kilometres just to secure Internet coverage and revise lessons in the car itself after the telecommunication tower fire incident.

“As of now, DIGI’s services have been restored and are operating as usual, while Celcom and Maxis services are expected to be restored and operate within the next two weeks,“ MCMC said.

MCMC also advised students and locals to always prioritise personal safety, and as a temporary measure, they can visit the Keluarga Malaysia Digital Economy Centre (PEDi) in Telupid town.

“This is to ensure that they get Internet coverage in a safer and more comfortable place until the repair process is completed and the telecommunication tower operates as usual soon,“ MCMC said. — Bernama