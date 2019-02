KUALA LUMPUR: The members of the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on the issue of human trafficking and graves in Wang Kelian, Perlis three years ago are expected to take six months to complete their investigations.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said all the members of the RCI had received the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

‘’I will meet all the appointed members after they receive the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong next week and give a briefing for them to begin their tasks.

‘’The investigation will take six months and a complete report will be sent to my ministry for further action,’’ he told reporters after launching a blood donation programme organised by the Tan Sri Muhyiddin Charity Golf Foundation with the co-operation of the National Blood Centre here today.

In May 2015, the nation was rocked with the findings of 139 graves and 28 abandoned human trafficking camps on top of Bukit Wang Burma in Wang Kelian which is located on the Malaysia-Thailand border. — Bernama