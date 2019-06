PUTRAJAYA: The government agreed to set up a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on judicial misconduct because this is what the people want, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said this when responding to news reports that former Federal Court judge Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram had proposed an internal inquiry instead of an RCI on the matter.

Asked whether he agreed with this proposal, Dr Mahathir said: “There are many different opinions but largely, the public want the RCI and we are responsive to the public idea.”

On whether RCI is the best way to probe allegations, Dr Mahathir said what he thought was not important because what is important is whether the people want it.

“Well ... don’t ask me because I am entitled to my own opinions. I have to respond to public views,“ he said when asked on his personal stand.

Dr Mahathir said the RCI would commence soon.

On Feb 21, the Cabinet agreed to form the RCI to look into allegations of judicial misconduct after a top judge sounded the alarm over claims of abuse and interference in the judiciary.

On another matter, Dr Mahathir said a new chief executive officer for Telekom Malaysia (TM) has been appointed.

He, however, declined to name the person.

“He has been appointed. I do not think, they have not announced yet; but I think he has been appointed,” he added. — Bernama