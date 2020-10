PETALING JAYA: The Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih 2.0) has urged Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) to reach out to Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Pakatan Harapan (PH) for a Confidence and Supply Agreement (CSA).

His alternative is resignation in the event of budget defeat, not emergency which is a self-coup, Bersih said today.

“The proposed proclamation of emergency is an open admission that the prime minister has no confidence that his budget will be supported by all 113 government MPs despite Umno’s pledge to support the government,” it said in a statement today.

“Federal Territories Minister (Tan Sri) Annuar Musa’s open question on what law if not emergency can prevent elections confirms this fatalist sentiment is prevalent in the Cabinet since the emergency proposal is approved by the Cabinet.

“An emergency proclamation is a self-coup to subvert parliamentary democracy. It is unconstitutional because Article 150 only permits it for ‘imminent danger’ that ‘threatens the security, or the economic life, or public order’. Government survival is not a permissible ground.”

It is irresponsible, counter-productive and in fact threatening economic life by causing panic and crash in markets, chasing away investments, inviting international sanctions, hence, driving up unemployment and hurting ordinary people’s struggle to put food on the table and pay bills, Bersih said. — Bernama