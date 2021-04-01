Reach out to friends, families or get professional help if struggling with mental health, say psychologists

PETALING JAYA: Difficult as it may be, taking your mind off problems is the best way to avoid ending it all.

According to two psychologists, who spoke with theSun, brooding over problems, such as loss of employment, only serves to push the individual to the brink.

While times are difficult, it is best to look forward to new experiences and opportunities rather than dwell on setbacks, according to clinical pshychologist Dr Joel Low.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on not just physical health and the economy but on mental well-being as well.

From March 18 last year, when the country was put under lockdown for the first time until Oct 30, a total of 266 people took their lives. That translates into 30 suicides a month, or one a day.

Fire and Rescue Department operations director Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said there were 20% more suicides and attempted suicides in late 2020 compared with the same period in 2019.

He said the department received 226 reports on suicides or attempted suicides by Nov 30 last year, compared with 188 such calls within the same period in 2019.

Low said aside from keeping a positive mindset, those who are struggling should also reach out to family members and/or friends for support and assistance.

“Otherwise, seek professional help,” he added.

In the long run, people need to start taking care of themselves and look after their own needs to ensure their mental health does not deteriorate further, he added.

He pointed out people in dire situations should reflect on their situation and identify the trigger that was causing their problems.

“This will ensure the person would be better prepared to face the situation if it happens again,” he added.

Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris psychologist Dr Fauziah Mohd Saad said individuals can help themselves feel better by undertaking cognitive adjustments.

“The most important step is to try and remain positive as this will effect behaviours and emotions,” she said.

Given that humans are social creatures, it is expected that the Covid-19 lockdowns would have an impact on one’s mental well-being.

Fauziah said people need to look on the bright side of staying home for a longer period.

“If we look at it in a negative way, we would only reap negative consequences,” she added.

Having hobbies and activities, as well as a structured schedule, would help keep things in check.

Fauziah said other methods of reducing stress include breathing and relaxation techniques as well as art therapy.

She also urged people to ensure they have a stable support group, such as family or friends to avoid being lonely.

“Human interactions are a good way to release stress,” she said.

For serious bouts of depression and other mental health issues, Fauziah advised sufferers to seek professional help such as a clinical psychologist for an intervention.

Support groups play an important role by intervening if one has suicidal tendencies or thoughts.

“The way to overcome it is through making adjustments to your quality of life and your mindset,” she added.