Reactivate RT, Rela in housing areas for safety of local community - FT Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The reactivation of the Rukun Tetangga (RT) and People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) in housing areas is important in ensuring the welfare and safety of residents, said Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim.

He said reactivating the RT and RELA will need the involvement of the local community.

“All communities should be involved; revive RT and RELA (in housing areas). We want these communities to be more active in helping to deal with unwanted incidents such as cases of theft in Putrajaya that happen almost daily,“ he told reporters after the ‘Program Keluarga Malaysia Cuci @ Kuala Lumpur’ in conjunction with World Cleaning Day in Bandar Baru Seri Petaling today.

Shahidan also said the ministry plans to erect fences and increase the number of closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras in neighbourhoods in Putrajaya to curb cases of thefts and house break-ins.

On Sept 14, a couple suffered losses of RM41,000 after they were tied up following a break-in by three armed Indonesian men into their house in Precinct 11, Putrajaya.

Police are intensifying their efforts to track down the three suspects, including carrying out Op Tutup. - Bernama