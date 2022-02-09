Real estate agent charged with ramming car into cop at roadblock

PETALING JAYA: A real estate agent pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here to the charge of attempted murder when he crashed into a police roadblock, causing a policeman to be seriously injured.

Yap Kah Wai, 29, allegedly committed the offence on Lance Corporal Meor Mohd Asri Meor Azlan Shah, 33, by ramming into the victim with a car at the roadblock mounted at Jalan Besar, Seri Kembangan heading towards Seri Kembangan town at 1.50 am on Feb 5.

The charge under Section 307 of the Penal Code provides for a jail term of up to 20 years, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Zubaidah Mahat did not offer any bail as the victim suffered serious injuries, while the accused has 16 criminal records related to drugs, robbery and vehicle theft.

Lawyer Kailash Sharma, representing Yap, requested bail on grounds that the offence has yet to be proven.

Judge Jamaludin Mat denied bail and fixed March 17 for case mention.

On Feb 5, the policeman, attached to the Seri Kembangan police station, reportedly suffered a broken right leg and injuries to both hands, besides receiving six stitches on the back of his head. - Bernama