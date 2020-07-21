Reallocation of Appropriated Expenditure Bill 2020 tabled for first reading

KUALA LUMPUR: The Supply (Reallocation of Appropriated Expenditure) Bill 2020 has been tabled for first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today to apply for additional expenditure for services this year amounting to about RM7.18 billion.

The Bill was tabled by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

The application for allocation was following the restructuring of a few ministries, establishment of several new ministries, and the dissolution of one ministry in line with the formation of the new cabinet on March 10, 2020.

The additional expenditure was applied for the Prime Minister’s Department totalling RM310.62 million, Treasury (RM17.25 million) and Treasury General Services (RM2.41 million).

The allocation was also for the National Unity Ministry (RM240.45 million), Rural Development Ministry (RM189.16 million), Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (RM102.60 million), as well as the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (RM10 million).

The rest of the allocation are for the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (RM12.41 million), Ministry of Environment and Water (RM306 million), Ministry of Housing and Local Government (RM70.37 million, and the Ministry of Higher Education (RM5.92 billion).

Tengku Zafrul when tabling the Supply Bill said the second reading of the bill would be tabled during this parliamentary session. - Bernama